The making of a U.S. Open course: Erin Hills, Part 1

How this intoxicating patch of land came to be Erin Hills, site of golf’s prestigious U.S. Open next month, is a story filled with drama and conflict, triumph and tragedy. But it started with a small ad in the newspaper.

Note: First in a series by Gary D’Amato of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel leading up to the U.S. Open June 15-18 at Erin Hills.

• • •

While Tiger Woods was putting on one of the greatest performances in golf history at the 2000 U.S. Open, a solitary figure was walking the emerald fairways at Pebble Beach, gazing out over the Pacific Ocean and hatching a crazy dream.

Bob Lang, a Delafield businessman, had signed an option the previous fall to buy a cattle farm in the Kettle Moraine. He fell in love with the land, carved by glaciers during the Ice Age, the moment he laid eyes on it.

Now, as he stood on one of the most famous golf courses in the world, it occurred to Lang that his land was better, more dramatic. Outside of a few holes bordering the ocean, Pebble Beach had nothing on the hundreds of acres he would soon own in the shadow of Holy Hill.

Why couldn’t he build a U.S. Open golf course on it – one that would be affordable and open to the public?

Click here to read the entire story.