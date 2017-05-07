What Brian Harman said after winning the Wells Fargo Championship

Brian Harman didn’t leave anything to chance.

The 30-year-old birdied the final two holes Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship to secure his second PGA Tour victory. He finished it off in style, too, with a beautiful birdie putt.

Here’s what Harman had to say about his win immediately post-round…

On his final few holes:

“It’s surreal. I three-putted that 15th hole, I knew it was going to be tough to birdie that last couple, but I just stuck to my game plan and did the best I could.”

On what it means to get this win:

“It’s a lot of emotion for sure. I’ve been fighting really hard, I thought I had a good chance a couple of weeks ago at Harbour Town, really wanted that one. I’ve been working really hard. This feels really good.”

On how he was able to withstand the final-round pressure:

“Just having a little more belief in myself. Just trusting that I’m pretty good at what I do.”

And here’s Harmon’s full press conference with the media after his win: