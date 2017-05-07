Team Denmark fights back to win inaugural GolfSixes event

ST ALBANS, England – Call Denmark the little country that can. Just six months after lifting the World Cup of Golf for the first time, Denmark is the inaugural winner of the European Tour’s innovative GolfSixes tournament.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard took the title by defeating Australian pair Scott Hend and Sam Brazel, 3-1, in the final. Scotland earned third place with a playoff victory over Italy.

The Danes earned $110,000 each for two days’ work. Hend and Brazel picked up $80,000 apiece. The Scottish pair of Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren split $110,000.

“It’s been a very intense couple of days,” said Olesen, who made history last year alongside Soren Kjeldsen by helping Denmark win the World Cup of Golf.

“It feels like you’ve played 72 holes or even more. Six holes is very intense match play and every shot really counts. If you get behind early on, it’s really tough. We managed to get it around a couple of times when we were down.

“We definitely both very much enjoyed it. It’s obviously great to stand here and lift this beautiful trophy.”

Hend and Brazel could have put up a better fight but faded when the pressure was on.

“A tad disappointing,” Hend said, “but Denmark played well and putted the last few holes a little better than us and they deserved the win.”

The Danish pair had to fight back from a one-hole deficit to Australia after three holes. However, both Australians found water on the par-4 fourth and the Danes took full advantage.

The Scots only took third place after winning a nearest the pin contest by four inches after halving the first playoff hole. Warren got his tee shot inside those of teammate Ramsay and opponents Matteo Manassero and Renato Paratore.

Australia versus Denmark probably wasn’t the final the European Tour wanted. England against Scotland would obviously have been the preferred showdown for a first event in the United Kingdom. Scotland stumbled in the semifinals to Australia. England lost in a quarterfinal showdown against Italy despite being heavy favorites to win the first event.

“Going into today, I thought we could go on and win it,” said Chris Wood, who partnered with Andy Sullivan for the England team. “We’re disappointed. I think that says a lot. We wanted to go on and try and win it. You want to go back out and play in front of crowds like that again. It’s a shame, but I think it’s a great format.”

Five thousand people turned up to watch the final round of European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley’s attempt to revolutionize golf, bringing the crowd figure to 10,000 in total.

The home fans might not have witnessed a home victory, but they took part in a unique tournament with a host of innovations that included long driving and closest to the pin contests, a shot clock on the fourth hole, dry ice on the first tee and lots of noise.

It wasn’t golf as most purists know it, but there weren’t many dissenting voices shouting down the new event, which means we should expect it to return in 2018.

Rest assured the Danes will want to come back to defend their title.