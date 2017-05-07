John Daly wins 1st PGA Tour Champions title

It took 22 starts, but John Daly is now a winner on the PGA Tour Champions.

Daly, 51, won the Insperity Invitational on Sunday at The Woodlands (Texas) Country Club. Despite closing his tournament with three straight birdies, Daly shot a closing 3-under 69 to finish at 14 under, a shot ahead of Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry.

A big win for Big John.@PGA_JohnDaly wins the @InsperityInvtnl for his first victory on PGA TOUR Champions. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/bxTbhQQuTn — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 7, 2017

Daly began his day with eagle at the par-5 first hole. He added five birdies on the round. But he bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17, and led by just a shot late in the round. After Armour bogeyed his final hole, Daly had a two-shot lead entering the closing par 4.

Walking down the fairway, Daly bent down and kissed the grass, which had a large Arnold Palmer umbrella logo painted on it. He made bogey on the hole, but it was enough to close out the win.

Classy move. @PGA_JohnDaly kisses the Arnold Palmer umbrella painted on the 18th fairway at the @InsperityInvtnl. pic.twitter.com/0iYHF2xtSX — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 7, 2017

When Daly turned 50 last year, many expected him to contend more on the senior circuit. However, his best finish in his first 21 starts was T-11. His victory Sunday was his first top 10 on the tour.

It was also his first win anywhere since 2004 – and it earned Daly a beer shower on the 18th green. How fitting.