John Daly wins 1st PGA Tour Champions title

It took 22 starts, but John Daly is now a winner on the PGA Tour Champions.
Daly, 51, won the Insperity Invitational on Sunday at The Woodlands (Texas) Country Club. Despite closing his tournament with three straight birdies, Daly shot a closing 3-under 69 to finish at 14 under, a shot ahead of Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry.
Daly began his day with eagle at the par-5 first hole. He added five birdies on the round. But he bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17, and led by just a shot late in the round. After Armour bogeyed his final hole, Daly had a two-shot lead entering the closing par 4.
Walking down the fairway, Daly bent down and kissed the grass, which had a large Arnold Palmer umbrella logo painted on it. He made bogey on the hole, but it was enough to close out the win.
When Daly turned 50 last year, many expected him to contend more on the senior circuit. However, his best finish in his first 21 starts was T-11. His victory Sunday was his first top 10 on the tour.
It was also his first win anywhere since 2004 – and it earned Daly a beer shower on the 18th green. How fitting.
