Brian Harman holes long birdie putt at 72nd to win Wells Fargo Championship

WINNER: Brian Harman, ladies and gentleman. The 30-year-old was on the edge of contention for most of the final round at the Wells Fargo Championship but was 5 under and a few back after a bogey at the par-5 fourth. From there, he birdied Nos. 5, 9, 12 and 14. A three-putt bogey at 15 followed to drop him to 8 under. He thought that three-putt may have cost him. The clubhouse co-leaders Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez were one ahead of Harman when he stuffed his second shot to 5 feet at 17. A birdie there tied him for the lead. After a wild second shot left at the par-5 18th, Harman stubbed his chip short, leaving himself 28 feet for birdie to take the clubhouse lead. Somehow he was able to regroup and drain the putt for a raucous birdie to reach 10 under. When Jon Rahm failed to tie him from behind with eagle, Harman had his win. This is Harman’s second PGA Tour victory, with his other coming at the 2014 John Deere Classic. This is Harman’s third straight top-15 finish, following a T-9 at the RBC Heritage and a T-14 at the Zurich Classic.

JUST MISSED: As you could read above, Johnson and Perez come up one short in a tie for second. This snaps Johnson’s streak of three straight wins. Rahm closed with par to finish solo fourth at 8 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: You already know what it is.

QUOTABLE: “It’s a lot of emotion for sure.” – Brian Harman after winning

CHIP SHOTS: Patrick Reed, the 54-hole leader, falters to a closing 75 to drop to a tie for 12th at 5 under. … Smylie Kaufman closes in 68 to finish in a tie for fifth at 7 under. That T-5 is Kaufman’s highest finish since winning the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. … Jonathan Randolph ties the round of the day, closing in 67 to move 26 spots to a tie for eighth at 6 under. … Phil Mickelson plays his final seven holes in 4 under to salvage a 72 and finish tied for 18th at 4 under. … Francesco Molinari, the 18- and 36-hole leader, closes with 75 to drop 20 spots to a tie for 24th at 3 under. … James Hahn, the defending champion, finishes with 73 to place T-59 at 3 over. … Johnson closed in consecutive 67s. He goes from making the cut on the number to a tie for second.

UP NEXT: We have the Players Championship this week. That's a big one of course at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.