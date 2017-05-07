Live blog: Wells Fargo Championship, final round

By: Kevin Casey | May 7, 2017 10:08 am

The PGA Tour is in Wilmington, N.C., for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Remember that we’re not at Quail Hollow this year as the Charlotte-based club is preparing to host this PGA Championship. Instead, action commences at Eagle Point Golf Club.

We are tracking all of Sunday’s final-round action from Eagle Point. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (3-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: 2:30-6 p.m.

2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Wells Fargo Championship tracker

Is Patrick Reed ready to get back in the winners' circle? Captain America leads after 54 holes at @WellsFargoGolf: https://t.co/MqMYxnItlI pic.twitter.com/N1KEmk2IaN — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 7, 2017

• • •

