VIDEO: Rory McIlroy swings into Players with TaylorMade

Back on the range and ready for next week's @THEPLAYERSChamp pic.twitter.com/mMHPMggrir — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) May 7, 2017

Fresh off his wedding, Rory McIlroy was back at golf Sunday – at least on video – showing off his fairly exquisite swing, alerting all that the newlywed was set for The Players Championship, and sporting a black-and-white TaylorMade driver while doing it.

“Back on the range and ready for next week’s @THEPLAYERSChamp,” he posted on Twitter.

McIlroy will have the new club in his bag this week when The Players Championship begins Thursday at Ponte Vedra, Fla.

McIlory, the World No. 2 player was married to Erica Stoll on April 22.

McIlroy used TaylorMade gear, including an M2 driver, in October at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China.

Even after switching to Callaway’s Epic driver and irons the first few months of 2017, McIlroy was not expected to sign an equipment deal until year’s end, when he was free and clear of his Nike equipment deal.

He still will don Nike clothing, a separate deal that pays him quite handsomely.