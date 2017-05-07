PHOTOS: LPGA Hall of Famers take part in Lorena Ochoa exhibition

MEXICO CITY – Lorena Ochoa took part in an exhibition Saturday at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play with Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster and Se Ri Pak.
Here’s a look at a ceremony for the event along with the actual exhibition:
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Hall of Famers visit Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Juli Inkster (R) reacts as she narrowly misses a putt as Lorena Ochoa watches (L) on the 18th green during the Hall of Fame Exhibition game at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Lorena Ochoa (center left), Juli Inkster (right), Annika Sorenstam (left) and Se Ri Pak (center right) gather at the 18th green following the Lorena Ochoa Match Play tournament Quarterfinals at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Lorena Ochoa (R) and Juli Inkster embrace following the 18th hole during the Hall of Fame Exhibition game at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Anikka Sorenstam plays a shot from the eighth tee during the Hall of Fame Exhibition game at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Juli Inkster (white polo), Se Ri Pak (blue polo), Lorena Ochoa (red polo) and Annika Sorenstam (green polo) pose for a photograph with their caddies before the Hall of Fame Exhibition game at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Lorena Ochoa (L), Se Ri Pak (center, left), Annika Sorenstam (center, right) and Juli Inkster pose for a photograph prior to the Hall of Fame Exhibition game at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Juli Inkster (L), Lorena Ochoa (C) and Annika Sorenstam (R) watch as Se Ri Pak tees off on the ninth hole during the Hall of Fame Exhibition game at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Lorena Ochoa plays a shot from the fairway on the eighth hole during the Hall of Fame Exhibition game at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Lorena Ochoa laughs on the fourth green during the Hall of Fame Exhibition game at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Lorena Ochoa (L) and Juli Inkster celebrate after a putt on the first green during the Hall of Fame Exhibition game at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Lorena Ochoa (center right), Juli Inkster (right), Annika Sorenstam (left) and Se Ri Pak (center left) are interview by the media following the Hall of Fame Exhibition game at Club de Golf Mexico. SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR GolfWeek – Assigning Editor Beth Nichols at Club de Golf Mexico . Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
