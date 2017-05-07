VIDEO: Brian Harman holes long birdie putt to win Wells Fargo Championship

THAT is how you get back in the winners’ circle.

Brian Harman had been without victory on the PGA Tour since capturing the John Deere Classic in 2014 for his first Tour title.

Then came Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Harman, 30, was one back on the 71st hole, which he birdied, and then faced the par-5 18th at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C. A birdie there would give him the outright lead, and likely the victory with Jon Rahm needing to eagle behind him to tie.

Harman found the fairway but hit a wild second shot left. After a free drop in the rough around the grandstands, Harman stubbed his chip short, leaving himself 28 feet for birdie to take the clubhouse lead.

It seemed obvious, Harman was going to two-putt for par to get into the clubhouse at 9 under and likely be part of a playoff.

Nope. Harman somehow regained his composure and buried the birdie putt. So clutch, and watch his reaction.

That would be the clinching putt for the win, too, as Rahm failed to eagle. This is Harman’s third straight top-15 finish, following a T-9 at the RBC Heritage and a T-14 at the Zurich Classic.

But earning a win for the first time in three years? It can’t be done much better than that. A great lesson: One bad shot shouldn’t sink you if you still have a chance. Harman took that to heart and now he’s a PGA Tour winner again.