Andrew 'Beef' Johnston giving away British Open tickets to fans

Remember the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?” Well, we’re going to call this one “Beef and the British Open.”

Andrew “Beef” Johnston is reportedly giving away five all-expenses-paid trips, or “golden tickets,” to this year’s British Open at Royal Birkdale. Each of the tickets comes with a plus-one, and apparently one lucky fan already snagged one at the Wells Fargo Championship last week.

The folks at @Arbys have armed @BeefGolf with tickets to hand to fans to travel to watch him play the Open at Royal Birkdale pic.twitter.com/6rvDxcP4am — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 8, 2017

The initiative is sponsored by Arby’s, but it’s apparently up to Beef to select the winners. The first winner met beef at Wells Fargo and the next day got a phone call from the PGA Tour golfer saying he had won.

So if you’re Beef’s biggest fan and you want to #GoHomeWithBeef (that’s the hashtag for the giveaway), you better get out to a tournament that Beef is playing and make friends with him!