Columbus Regional: Florida, Florida State hold top 2 spots

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: Florida (9-over 297)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Marta Martin Garcia, Purdue (2-under 70)

IN POSITION: Florida State (299), Purdue (302), Ohio State (302), Texas A&M (308), Arkansas (309), South Carolina (309)

CHASING: San Jose State (310), Michigan (312), Colorado (313)

• • •

CHOMP, CHOMP: Fresh off its SEC Championship victory, Florida grabbed the early lead at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course with a 9-over 297. The Gators were led by Marta Perez (T-4, 1 over) while three other players – Kelley Grassel, Maria Torres and Taylor Tomlinson – shot 75 or better. The Gators, ranked sixth by Golfweek, got off to a fast and were 2 under through eight holes collectively. However, Florida made just two birdies in the final 10 holes, though it still holds the two-shot advantage over rival Florida State, ranked fifth in the nation.

• • •

HAPPY HOSTS: Ohio State opened in 14 over and shares third place with Big Ten rival Purdue on its home course. The Buckeyes have two players in the top 10 – Jaclyn Lee at 1 over and Katja Pogacar at 2 over.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Florida State was led by Morgane Metraux, who shot even par and shares second place. Just two other Seminoles shot better than 77, though FSU is in an ideal place as six teams will advance to the NCAA Championship. … Purdue’s Marta Martin Garcia was the only player under par for Round 1 as the field scoring average came in at 79.41. … The toughest hole? The par-4 11th, which played 0.75 shots over par. No hole played under par. … Fifth-seeded Colorado is four shots back of sixth.