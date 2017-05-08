Donald Trump congratulates John Daly on 1st win in 13 years

It was a 13-year wait for John Daly to return to the winner’s circle, but he is back!

Daly captured the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his first win on the PGA Tour Champions. This was in spite of bogeys on his final three holes at The Woodlands.

We all know the folklore that follows Daly, who recently turned 51, so is it any surprise that the current president of the United States is a fan?

Well, President Donald Trump is indeed a supporter of Daly. And like a good fan, Trump publicly congratulated Daly on this long-awaited win.

Congratulations to @PGA_JohnDaly on his big win yesterday. John is a great guy who never gave up – and now a winner again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Daly certainly noticed the praise and threw some right back at Trump.

Thank you Mr. President & also doing such a great job for our country! Means a lot! #winning https://t.co/aW5eKb30CZ — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 8, 2017

You know what would be some great television? Daly and Trump playing a round of golf together.

The congratulations on Twitter is nice, but let’s see if we can make that happen next.