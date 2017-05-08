Grayson Murray reportedly fires caddie mid-round at Wells Fargo

The PGA Tour is a stressful place where frustrations can boil over at any moment.

On Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, Grayson Murray and his caddie, Mike Hicks, reportedly got into an altercation on the ninth hole during the final round at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C. That resulted in Murray giving Hicks the boot mid-round, according to a WRAL report.

One of Murray’s friends took over the bag and Murray went on to play his final holes in 3 over. He finished T-63 at 4 over after shooting 5-under 67 in the opening round.

Hicks is a 55-year-old veteran who has caddied on Tour since 1980. He has been with Murray for a while, caddieing for the young Tour rookie last season on the Web.com Tour. Hicks most notably caddied for Payne Stewart during his 1999 U.S. Open victory at Pinehurst, and has also looped for Greg Norman, Justin Leonard and Steve Stricker.

Murray, 23, had been gaining momentum thanks to solid play. He has made four straight Tour cuts after beginning the season with eight MCs in 11 starts.

Most of his headlines this season, though, have focused on things that he has said on Twitter. He’s already called out “boring” pro golfers and criticized the Official World Golf Ranking, two stances that earned him some criticism but also a lot of fans. He also got a model to agree to caddie for him at the Masters Par 3 Contest (he didn’t qualify). He’s done nice things for others, as well, promising to buy a new car for a man whose wife had brain cancer and showing great interaction with fans via social media and at tournaments.

Murray will play this week’s Players Championship, but it’s unclear who will be on the bag. Murray has yet to specifically address the issue on Twitter.