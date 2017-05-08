Lubbock Regional: Arizona State grabs early lead

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: Arizona State (5-over 293)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Lilia Vu, UCLA (4-under 68)

IN POSITION: Oregon (294), Texas Tech (296), UCLA (296), BYU (297), San Diego State (298)

CHASING: Oklahoma (299), Furman (300), Texas (300), UNLV (301)

• • •

FORKS UP: Arizona State senior Monica Vaughn missed her graduation ceremony on Monday. However, the Sun Devils held their own ceremony for Vaughn in Lubbock, gifting her flowers and posting a congratulations photo on Instagram of Vaughn holding them in her cap and gown. On the Rawls Course on Monday, Vaughn fired a 1-under 71, birdieing her final hole, to help the Sun Devils take a one-shot lead after 18 holes. Arizona State stands at 5 over, just ahead of Oregon (6 over), Texas Tech (8 over) and UCLA (8 over). Linnea Strom, Olivia Mehaffey and Sophia Zeeb each shot 74 in the opening round. Arizona State is trying to make the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2014, Vaughn’s senior year, though the Sun Devils, ranked fourth by Golfweek this season, have been represented by an individual in each of the past two NCAA Championships.

• • •

VU LEADING BRUINS: Top-ranked UCLA got off to a disappointing start at regionals, shooting 8-over 296 to sit in a tie for third after 18 holes. However, sophomore Lilia Vu is leading the individual leaderboard at 4 under. Vu, who is going for her fifth straight win this season, made seven birdies on her round. The Bruins, though, didn’t get much from the rest of their lineup. While Bethany Wu shot a respectable 73, Mariel Galdiano shot 5 over in her last five holes – that included a triple at the par-5 18th – en route to a 75. Erin Choie and Clare Legaspi failed to break 80.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Cathleen Santoso led Oregon with a 3-under 69. The Ducks, which advanced to the semifinals of match play at last year’s NCAA Championship, are second as a team, as well, a shot behind Arizona State. … The scoring average was 77.04 and the par-4 14th played the toughest at 0.64 shots over par. … Kent State, the fourth seed, is 12th at 17 over despite having Pimnipa Panthong in third place at 2 under. … Third-seeded Furman is tied with fifth-seeded Texas in eighth place, two shots back of the sixth spot, held by San Diego State.