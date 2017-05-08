Sharmila Nicollet wins Twitter fan poll for spot in ShopRite LPGA Classic

So you’ve probably heard by now that the ShopRite LPGA Classic is giving its final spot to a player via a Twitter fan poll. You may have some strong thoughts on this matter.

But whatever the case, we have a winner.

The tournament revealed Monday that Sharmila Nicollet was the poll’s winner, meaning Nicollet has earned the final spot in that field.

Over 25,000 votes were cast, and Nicollet earned 39 percent of the tallies. Her closest pursuer, Blair O’Neal, came in at 30 percent. The other two players fighting for that spot via this poll were Carly Booth (25 percent) and Susana Benavides (6 percent).

The poll was announced on May 1 and ran until May 8. Nicollet posted several times on social media about her candidacy for the spot. The most notable was this video where she expounded on what this opportunity would mean.

Nicollet, who’s originally from India, will be getting her chance soon. The ShopRite LPGA Classic will take place from June 2-4 at Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway, N.J.

The 26-year-old Nicollet has previously competed in two LPGA events, missing the cut at the 2011 and 2012 Evian Masters (now the Evian Championship). She’s a longtime member of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour – a tour based in India.

Nicollet has twice topped the Tour’s Order of Merit, doing so for the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. She’s won on the circuit 14 times overall between 2009-10 and 2016. Nicollet is winless on the circuit in 2017 but is seventh on the Order of Merit after five starts.

The Ladies European Tour has been a less stable home for Nicollet, but a site of numerous starts as well. Nicollet played at least four events on the circuit every year from 2010-15, competing in a high of 16 in 2012. Her best finish on the LET is 17th at the 2013 Turkish Airlines Ladies Open.

Her last start in an LET event was the Tipsport Golf Masters in June 2016.