Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2017 Players Championship: Equipment spotted at TPC Sawgrass

Justin Thomas's Titleist Vokey Design SM6 lob wedge David Dusek/Golfweek

2017 Players Championship: Equipment spotted at TPC Sawgrass

Equipment

2017 Players Championship: Equipment spotted at TPC Sawgrass

Golfweek’s resident equipment guru, David Dusek, is at TPC Sawgrass this week with his camera. Go inside the ropes to get a look at some of the gear used by the competitors at this week’s Players Championship.

1. Sergio Garcia is returning to play after winning the 2017 Masters using TaylorMade P750 (3-PW) irons with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts

Sergio Garcia's TaylorMade equipment

Sergio Garcia’s TaylorMade equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

2. Garcia uses TaylorMade Milled Grind (54, 58 degrees) wedges with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts.

Sergio Garcia's TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges

Sergio Garcia’s TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

3. Justin Thomas plays Titleist 716 MB (2-9) irons with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts.

Justin Thomas's Titleist equipment

Justin Thomas’s Titleist equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

4. Thomas’s wedges are Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46 degrees bent to 47.5) with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52 degrees bent to 52.5, 56 degrees)and Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

Justin Thomas's Titleist Vokey Design SM6 lob wedge

Justin Thomas’s Titleist Vokey Design SM6 pitching wedge. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

5. Patrick Reed has Callaway MB1 irons and Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind wedges.

Patrick Reed's Callaway equipment

Patrick Reed’s Callaway equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

6. Russell Knox has a set of Srixon Z 745 irons and Cleveland RTX 2.0 wedges.

Russell Knox's Srixon equipment

Russell Knox’s Srixon equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

7. Billy Horschel’s PXG 0311T Xtreme Dark irons have a PVD finish, and his 0311T Milled wedges are chrome finished.

Billy Horschel's PXG equipment

Billy Horschel’s PXG equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

8. Russell Henley used these Titleist 716 AP2 irons and Titleist Vokey Design SM6 wedges (46, 50, 54, 58 degrees) to win the 2017 Shell Houston Open.

Russell Henley's Titleist equipment

Russell Henley’s Titleist equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

9. Jamie Lovemark is still playing a Nike Vapor Pro 2-iron, and without paint fill it might be difficult to recognize his Nike VR Forged Blades.

Jamie Lovemark's Nike equipment

Jamie Lovemark’s Nike equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

10. Troy Merritt is competing at TPC Sawgrass using a set of Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 irons and the company’s FG Tour PMP Tour Frosted wedges.

Troy Merritt's Wilson equipment

Troy Merritt’s Wilson equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

11. Boo Weekley’s Callaway Apex MB prototype irons are not chrome plated, so the raw steel has started to rust.

Boo Weekley's Callaway irons

Boo Weekley’s Callaway irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

12. Francesco Molinari is playing a set of TaylorMade PSi Tour irons and Tour Preferred EF wedges.

Francesco Molinari's TaylorMade equipment

Francesco Molinari’s TaylorMade equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

, , , , , , , Equipment

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home