2017 Players Championship: Equipment spotted at TPC Sawgrass

By: David Dusek | May 9, 2017 10:06 am

Golfweek’s resident equipment guru, David Dusek, is at TPC Sawgrass this week with his camera. Go inside the ropes to get a look at some of the gear used by the competitors at this week’s Players Championship.

1. Sergio Garcia is returning to play after winning the 2017 Masters using TaylorMade P750 (3-PW) irons with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts

. . .

2. Garcia uses TaylorMade Milled Grind (54, 58 degrees) wedges with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts.

. . .

3. Justin Thomas plays Titleist 716 MB (2-9) irons with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts.

. . .

4. Thomas’s wedges are Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46 degrees bent to 47.5) with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52 degrees bent to 52.5, 56 degrees)and Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

. . .

5. Patrick Reed has Callaway MB1 irons and Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind wedges.

. . .

6. Russell Knox has a set of Srixon Z 745 irons and Cleveland RTX 2.0 wedges.

. . .

7. Billy Horschel’s PXG 0311T Xtreme Dark irons have a PVD finish, and his 0311T Milled wedges are chrome finished.

. . .

8. Russell Henley used these Titleist 716 AP2 irons and Titleist Vokey Design SM6 wedges (46, 50, 54, 58 degrees) to win the 2017 Shell Houston Open.

. . .

9. Jamie Lovemark is still playing a Nike Vapor Pro 2-iron, and without paint fill it might be difficult to recognize his Nike VR Forged Blades.

. . .

10. Troy Merritt is competing at TPC Sawgrass using a set of Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 irons and the company’s FG Tour PMP Tour Frosted wedges.

. . .

11. Boo Weekley’s Callaway Apex MB prototype irons are not chrome plated, so the raw steel has started to rust.

. . .

12. Francesco Molinari is playing a set of TaylorMade PSi Tour irons and Tour Preferred EF wedges.