Find comfort, performance with Callaway's new footwear

Callaway’s new collection of footwear utilizes several technologies to provide golfers with performance and comfort on the course. Here is a closer look at two of the staples from the men’s line:

Swami

The Swami has a waterproof Opti-Repel, full-grain leather upper with a Opti-Soft EVA midsole and a molded EVA sockliner with a pigskin collar lining. The channeled tongue construction increases breathability. The Swami has a spikeless outsole of Dura-Rubber with multi-directional lugs for added flexibility and comfort.

Price: $129.95

• • •

La Jolla

The La Jolla has a waterproof Opti-Repel, microfiber leather upper with an Opti-Soft EVA midsole and a molded EVA sockliner. The La Jolla utilizes a Opti-Vent mesh liner for breathability and heat management. The Dura-Rubber outsole features a low-profile Champ Slim-Lok system with seven PiviX cleats for stability and control.

Price: $99.95