Albuquerque Regional: Top-seeded Stanford, freshman Albane Valenzuela in position to sweep

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: Stanford (3-under 573)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Albane Valenzuela, Stanford (4-under 140)

IN POSITION: Pepperdine (577), USC (580), Duke (585), California (586), Washington (587)

CHASING: Oklahoma State (590), Miami (591), Illinois (593), Campbell (595), North Carolina State (595)

STANFORD TAKES LEAD IN BOTH RACES: The Cardinal is in charge. Like top-seeded Alabama in the Athens Regional, No. 1 seed Stanford moves from second to first thanks to a strong round Tuesday. The Cardinal fired a 5-under 283, the round of the day, to move from three behind to four ahead of Pepperdine. Stanford boasts the lead in the individual race, too, as freshman Albane Valenzuela, ranked 38th, shoots 3-under 69 to jump into a one-shot lead at 4 under. Stanford’s star freshman Andrea Lee, No. 2 in the country and in the race for the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M, fights back with a 70 to move up 17 spots to a tie for 13th at 1 over. Junior Shannon Aubert (T-7, 1 under) and senior Casey Danielson (T-13, 1 over) make it four Cardinal players in the top 13. Stanford’s doing what it does. The Cardinal already has four wins in 2016-17 and won the national championship in 2015 before a national runner-up showing last year. Another appearance seems inevitable, and Stanford is 18 holes from a fifth win this season.

COWGIRLS MOVE INTO DISCUSSION FOR LAST SPOT: Oklahoma State was heading toward the eighth and final spot in match play at the 2016 NCAA Championship before a heartbreaking closing triple bogey from Linnea Johansson. If the Cowgirls want redemption, they first need to return to nationals. Oklahoma State, the No. 5 seed, disappointed in an opening day that saw the team in 11th. But the Cowgirls posted a 2-under second round to fight back to seventh. At 14-over 590, the Cowgirls are just three back of the sixth and final spot to advance. Kenzie Neisen (T-20, 2 over) leads the way for the Cowgirls and did so Friday with a 69. Maddie McCrary (second-round 70) is T-27 at 3 over. Alexis Sadeghy (75) sits T-31 at 4 over while Johansson (72) is T-45 at 6 over. The Cowboys placed fourth at Big 12s and won its opening event of 2016-17 for its only victory for the season.

SHORT SHOTS: First-round leader Pepperdine, the No. 9 seed, did hold steady, posting a 2-over 290 to drop to second but still find itself in excellent position to advance. Tatiana Wijaya (T-4, 2 under) is pacing the Waves. … Second-seeded USC and third-seeded Duke are third and fourth, respectively, at 4 over and 9 over. Duke’s Leona Maguire, the 2015 ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M winner and current 2017 ANNIKA favorite, is T-20 at 2 over. … Seventh-seeded California drops two spots but is fifth and still in position to advance at 10 over. Fourth-seeded Miami, meanwhile, sits eighth and 15 over, four off the cut. … Defending national champion Washington, the 10 seed, currently has the sixth and last spot to advance despite dropping three places on Tuesday. Sophomore Julianne Alvarez is the leader among this Huskies group in tie for second at 3 under. … Cal State Fullerton’s Martina Edberg, playing as an individual, is also tied for second at 3 under. … North Carolina State’s Laura Kowohl, the first-round leader, shoots 73 and drops to a tie for fourth at 2 under. Her Wolfpack squad is tied for 10th at 19 over.