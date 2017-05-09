Columbus Regional: Florida keeps lead, Michigan makes big jump

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: Florida (14-over 590)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Maddie Szeryk (1-under 143)

IN POSITION: Ohio State (591), Florida State (597), South Carolina (598), Michigan (605), Purdue (607)

CHASING: Texas A&M (609), Arkansas (610), Colorado (612)

• • •

BALANCED GATORS GETTING IT DONE: Florida didn’t have to count anything worse than a 75 for the second straight day on Tuesday at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

The top seed and Golfweek’s sixth-ranked team shot 5-over 293, and hold a one-shot advantage on the field while sitting 19 shots inside the cut line that decides who makes it to the NCAA Championship and who doesn’t.

Karolina Vickova was the brightest spot for the Gators in Round 2, shooting 1-under 71 after an opening 80 to climb back to T-22 on the leaderboard. Kelly Grassel added a 72 to her opening 74 and is T-4 at 2 over. Marta Perez (T-12) and Taylor Tomlinson (T-18) are also playing solidly through 36 holes.

• • •

HAIL TO THE VICTORS: Michigan may not be in the lead after 36 holes on the Scarlet Course, but the Wolverines moved up four spots to fifth after a second-round, 5-over 605, the second best team score of the day.

Michigan, the ninth seed in this regional and ranked 36th in the country by Golfweek, needs to only finish in the top 6 in order to advance to the NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms. At 29 over, the Wolverines are four shots clear of seventh-place Texas A&M.

Elodie Van Dievoet shot 1-under 71 on Tuesday to move to 1 over and into a tie for second. Grace Choi and Emily White are T-22 and T-28, respectively, after each shot 73 in Round 2.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Host Ohio State and South Carolina tied for the best round of the day, 1-over 289. The Buckeyes are 15 over, a shot off the lead, while the Gamecocks are fourth at 22 over. … Texas A&M and Arkansas, who each posted 13-over second rounds, fell two spots apiece, the Aggies to seventh and the Razorbacks to ninth. Texas A&M, led by individual leader Maddie Szeryk, are two shots back of sixth-place Purdue while Arkansas is three shots back. … Speaking of Purdue, the Boilermakers dropped three spots after a 17-over performance on Round 2. … The scoring average was 76.45 on Tuesday, nearly three shots better than in Round 1. … While the par-4 11th was the toughest on Monday, the par-4 ninth played toughest on Tuesday at 0.55 strokes over par.