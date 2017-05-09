Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Players Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Zurich Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to sleeper options to players to avoid, here are some names for you to consider:
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Sergio Garcia. Great record at the Players (past champion and five finishes of T-12 or better since 2008), and last time he played, he won. In Augusta, no less. Lots of confidence.
- Also like: Ok, we give you Dustin Johnson. Doesn’t have to hit a lot of drivers, so his advantage gets harnessed somewhat, but he is playing so well, does it really matter?
- Sleeper: Cam Smith. He’s No. 114 in the world, but a terrific young player, and riding high after a victory at the Zurich and a week off before his first Players.
- DraftKings bargain: Adam Hadwin ($6,800). Very good ballstriker, and he’s already won in Florida this year (Valspar).
- Fade: Matt Every. He’s a Florida guy, from not far down the road, but has not finished better than T-62 in his last 10 starts and this is no course upon which one can be crooked.
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Sergio Garcia. Great record and in an even better frame of mind. The Players trophy will be a nice follow to the green jacket.
- Also like: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm. McIlroy has four straight top-12 finishes here and all that’s left is for him to take final step and win. Have a gut feeling that Hideki is going to strike it really well this week; just up to his putter to heat up. Rahm nearly won again last week and is a good pick at any event.
- Sleeper: Patrick Cantlay. So talented. Expect him to contend pretty much every time he tees it up, as long as he stays healthy.
- DraftKings bargain: Branden Grace ($6,800). Not a great record here, but it is a small sample size and I think his game suits this place well.
- Fade: Patrick Reed. Need to see more out of P-Reed before I’m comfortable rostering him.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Justin Rose. His full record at Sawgrass isn’t great, but tons of improvement in recent years. Rose’s game has been in great shape all year, and he has to win in 2017 at some point, right?
- Also like: Martin Kaymer and Jordan Spieth. Kaymer has yet to miss a cut at the Players, and oh yeah, has that win in 2014. He’s in fine form this year, too, so no reason to cool off on him now. Oddly been a quiet year for Spieth despite a win and five other top-12 finishes in 2017. He’s missed cut in last two Players outings, but that’s small sample size: Think this course fits him well, with his T-4 in 2014 closer to norm for future.
- Sleeper: Smylie Kaufman. After miserable streak of six straight missed cuts, Kaufman has finally found some form. A T-37 at Valero was good start, and he followed with T-5 at Wells Fargo.
- DraftKings bargain: Ryan Moore ($7,000). Understand this is a really good field, but Moore at $7,000? Yes, please! The dude has top 25s in three of last six starts and his worst finish in that span is T-34. Has missed three of last four cuts at Players, but I’ll take his current form over that drawback.
- Fade: Russell Henley. He’s been playing well of late but has been progressively cooling off. Up-and-down record at Sawgrass, but this is more about the hot hand with Henley being over and not riding it any longer.
