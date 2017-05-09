Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Players Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Zurich Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to sleeper options to players to avoid, here are some names for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Sergio Garcia. Great record at the Players (past champion and five finishes of T-12 or better since 2008), and last time he played, he won. In Augusta, no less. Lots of confidence.

Sergio Garcia. Great record at the Players (past champion and five finishes of T-12 or better since 2008), and last time he played, he won. In Augusta, no less. Lots of confidence. Also like: Ok, we give you Dustin Johnson. Doesn’t have to hit a lot of drivers, so his advantage gets harnessed somewhat, but he is playing so well, does it really matter?

Ok, we give you Dustin Johnson. Doesn’t have to hit a lot of drivers, so his advantage gets harnessed somewhat, but he is playing so well, does it really matter? Sleeper: Cam Smith. He’s No. 114 in the world, but a terrific young player, and riding high after a victory at the Zurich and a week off before his first Players.

Cam Smith. He’s No. 114 in the world, but a terrific young player, and riding high after a victory at the Zurich and a week off before his first Players. DraftKings bargain: Adam Hadwin ($6,800). Very good ballstriker, and he’s already won in Florida this year (Valspar).

Adam Hadwin ($6,800). Very good ballstriker, and he’s already won in Florida this year (Valspar). Fade: Matt Every. He’s a Florida guy, from not far down the road, but has not finished better than T-62 in his last 10 starts and this is no course upon which one can be crooked.

Brentley Romine

