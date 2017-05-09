Jason Day eyes return to World No. 1 ranking at The Players

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Looking relaxed and refreshed on a picture-perfect Tuesday morning at TPC Sawgrass, Jason Day is taking stock of life since his last Tour victory at The Players one year ago. Less attention, less pressure and perhaps a little easier to breathe.

This, as Day says, is life at base camp.

“Earlier this year, with some distractions, [so] finally I can kind of take a breath and sit back and go, ‘Okay, I need to kind of start my trip back to up the mountain again,’ ” Day said.

Day knows the summit the well. He spent 47 consecutive weeks as the World’s No. 1 player, and those demands added up. The 20-minute autograph sessions that turn into an hour, the daily media availability, the constant pressure of holding the title of “World’s Best Golfer.” Day says he handled it well for about a year and a half, then life at the top of the world got the best of him.

“I’m just like, whoa, this is too much. You know?” Day said. “You could be at a golf course for 10 hours if you let it stretch out, and that’s just – it’s very – you get kind of worn out.”

That fatigue came in many forms. First there were the injuries that forced him to step away toward the end of 2016. Then in March came news of his mother’s lung cancer diagnosis, when he announced he’d be leaving the game until golf could become his focus again.

In between those developments? A slight descent as Dustin Johnson charged up the proverbial mountain.

“For a moment there, after I lost my No. 1 World Ranking, I kind of lost the desire to be there,” he said. ” And I think it was just because I was mentally burnt out from everything that had gone on.”

With a healthy body and mom who’s already back at work – “She’s a very stubborn lady,” Day said with a quick smile – the 29-year-old has a new appreciation for where he stands.

“I’m kind of happy being down at base camp right now,” he said.

It just so happens that for Day, “base camp” is a No. 3 World Golf Ranking. Must be nice. But don’t confuse Day’s enjoyment of this reprieve as his being content there. Far from it.

He’s made the climb to the top before and he knows the total dedication required. He also acknowledges the presence of DJ in that No. 1 spot, and Day’s return will be, in his words, “pretty hard when someone hits it 350 yards down the middle and flicks it on with a wedge and holes all the putts.”

Above all, Jason Day wants people to know he’s not comfortable with any other name at the top, and having spent a few months in the shadow of the summit, he’s ready to begin his ascent anew.

This goes beyond money, and it goes beyond trophies and titles. Day sits up and leans in as he explains that this goes back to his days as an amateur “playing for toasters” or in a tournament where “you get like a bloody stereo system or something like that on the side.” It’s about putting himself in a position to once again be the best to do what he does.

Because, when it comes down to it, what’s better than being on top of the world?