Lubbock Regional: Arizona State rises, UCLA falls

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: Arizona State (6-under 570)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Monica Vaughn, Arizona State (5-under 139)

IN POSITION: Texas Tech (582), Oregon (583), Furman (%83), Texas (589), Kent State (592), UCLA (592)

CHASING: San Diego State (594), BYU (598), Oregon State (599), Oklahoma (600)

• • •

FORKS STILL UP: Arizona State head coach Missy Farr-Kaye was happy that her team led after Monday’s opening round but wasn’t thrilled with the way her players finished in Round 1.

On Tuesday, finishing strong wasn’t a problem for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State, Golfweek’s No. 4-ranked team and the second seed at The Rawls Course this week, made just six combined bogeys on the back nine en route to an 11-under 277. The stellar round moved Arizona State to 6 under overall, 12 shots ahead of second-place Texas Tech, the tournament hosts.

Senior Monica Vaughn leads individually at 5 under after a second-round, 4-under 68. She is two shots clear of BYU’s Alex White and Furman’s Haylee Harford.

Sophomore Linnea Strom and freshman Olivia Mehaffey each shot 69 on Tuesday to move to 1 under and into a tie for seventh. Roberta Liti’s second-round 71 was also counted by ASU on Tuesday.

Arizona State is trying to make the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2014.

• • •

TOP SEED IN TROUBLE: UCLA entered regionals at Golfweek’s top-ranked team and the top seed in Lubbock, but after 36 holes the Bruins find themselves in a tie for sixth at 16 over, just two shots ahead of seventh-place San Diego State.

The Bruins shot 8-over 296 for the second straight day on Tuesday to fall three spots on the leaderboard.

No UCLA broke par in Round 2 and sophomore Lilia Vu, the first-round leader, is the only Bruin who sits better than T-22 at the moment. Vu is tied for fourth at 2 under after a second-round 74.

UCLA has finished either first or second in five straight events. The Bruins have advanced out of regionals a school-record 16 straight seasons. That includes eight wins (2002, ’04, ’05, ’08, ’09, ’11, ’12, ’14).

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Furman, the SoCon champs, climbed five spots thanks to a 5-under second round. The Paladins are now T-3 at 7 over, 11 shots clear of seventh place. … Texas, the Big 12 champs, rose three spots after a 1-over performance in Round 2 and are clear of the cut line by five shots. … The biggest mover of the day, though, was Kent State. The MAC champs shot 1 under to join UCLA at T-6. … BYU dropped four spots to ninth, as did Oklahoma (to 11th) and UNLV (to 14th). … The scoring average was a little better in Round 2 (75.4 to 77). … The par-4 15th was the toughest hole playing 0.35 shots over par.