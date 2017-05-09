Mark Laesch Award to honor teams that show biggest scoring improvements

The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) will award the first annual Mark Laesch Awards following this spring’s NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships.

Mark Laesch, founder of Golfstat in 1984, died March 4 in his home in Noblesville, Ind., after a lengthy battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, an incurable disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. He was 62.

The Mark Laesch Awards will be presented to the team that showed the greatest improvement from the previous season in adjusted stroke average after the conclusion of their national championship. For the GCAA, programs will be recognized from the NCAA Division I, II and III levels, along with NAIA and NJCAA. NCAA Divisions I, II and III will be honored by the WGCA.

“We’re both excited and humbled to present these awards that honor a man that had such a great passion and impact on college golf and also recognize a program’s improvement from one season to the next,” said GCAA President Andrew Sapp and WGCA President Kristi Knight in a joint statement. “Mark Laesch was such a positive person that it seems appropriate that an award that acknowledges improvement be bestowed in his honor.”