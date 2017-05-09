The latest Jordan Brand golf shoe, the Air Jordan 13 Golf

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Jordan Brand fans and golfers, mark your calendars for May 18.

That’s when the Air Jordan 13 Golf shoe will drop on Nike+, followed a day later by the shoe’s release on nike.com and select retailers.

Inspired by the all-time NBA great Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 13 Golf honor’s MJ’s love for golf by re-imagining a true court classic, the Air Jordan XIII for the golf course.

In 1997, Tinker Hatfield fashioned the AJ13 hoop shoe outsole after a cat’s paw, to provide MJ with great articulation and court traction. The golf shoe uses the same principles, which allow the shoe to move with optimal motion and provide balance and flexbility.

The midsole of the shoe is a full-length Lunarlon midsole, which is soft yet responsive and lightweight. The upper is made of premium leather with medial and lateral non-stretch synthetic overlays, and is protected by a one-year waterproof warranty.

The shoe retails at $200 is comes in white/university red and white/black.