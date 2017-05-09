VIDEO: Bubba Watson gets slimed at Players Championship

For any people who watched a good deal of Nickelodeon in their time, they know “sliming” someone was often part of the action.

It looks like Bubba Watson couldn’t help but join in on the fun. The left-hander is on hand for the Players Championship this week, as is Nickelodeon, so it was the perfect time for Watson to get slimed, and he obliged…

Watson seemed to take it all in stride.

Not the kinda green I'm used to! @nicksportstv #NickAtThaPGATOUR #slimed A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on May 8, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

TPC Sawgrass’ Players Stadium Course, the host venue for the Players, hasn’t been too kind to Watson over the years. The 38-year-old has yet to finish better than T-37 at this event.

Who knows, though … maybe that bit of humor will bode well for Watson. If he’s having this much fun during tournament action, he’ll be in pretty good shape.