PGA Tour secures FedEx Cup sponsorship extension through 2027

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – First-year PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan continues his mission to sort and fit various puzzle pieces together on a new schedule. As of Tuesday morning, his biggest piece is secured in place – for a decade, no less.

FedEx Corp., the Memphis-based shipping giant and sponsor of the year-round FedEx Cup race and the $35 million FedEx Cup bonus playoff pool – with $10 million paid out to its champion – has extended its deal with the Tour through 2027.

The FedEx Cup series is in its 11th season, and the current deal was set to expire following the final playoff event, September’s Tour Championship at East Lake, in Atlanta. Discussions between the parties have been ongoing for some time; Monahan late Monday afternoon called the extension “critical” for the Tour in terms of having a stabilized foundation as it moves into the future.

Monahan, who took over as commissioner for Tim Finchem in January, called it a “historic day” for the PGA Tour.

“One, for your players, it’s a validation of what was started 11 years ago, and it gives them confidence and excitement to know that the Cup is going to grow in stature and importance,” Monahan said.

“I think if you look at our overall schedule, and this is the result of the announcement that was made 11 years ago … we’ve had, I think, eight tournaments that have extended for 10-plus years, and we’ve significantly increased the length of term for all our agreements, and that’s because the product and the system is working.”

Monahan did say that in announcing the lengthy extension, there will be flexibility to increase the bonus pool for players. “There’s still some other moving parts that we need to get to before we’re able to announce any additional changes,” he said. But he added, “As we go forward, we expect the Cup and the payout to increase significantly.”

Monahan spoke only about the FedEx deal, and would not go into much detail when pressed about potential changes in the Tour’s schedule. (He has a news conference scheduled for Tuesday morning at The Players.) There has been an international push by executives and players to end the playoffs by Labor Day, when football season begins, to maximize exposure and provide some semblance of an offseason. In order to do that, some tournaments will either go away or have to shift dates. The Players could move to March, where it sat originally on the schedule, and the PGA Championship, currently the year’s final major, could be shifted into May.

Asked if the playoffs could move from four events to three, Monahan said, “Well, we’re at four playoff events now. That’s where we’ll be for the foreseeable future.”

Patrick Fitzgerald, senior vice-president, Integrated Marketing and Communications for FedEx, said the company’s first deep dive into sports sponsorship was in golf, at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis (a relationship now in its 32nd year, with more than $30 million having been raised for the St. Jude Hospital), and believes that golf fits perfectly with the brand image of the company. What is it that makes the mix work so well? In the end, it’s the players.

“(What makes) the Tour effective for us as a sponsor is the amazing amplification it brings for us, for the brand, for reaching our customers, for reaching our team members, and just the overall effect it has on our business,” Fitzgerald said.

“It’s incredibly important of us that we are partnered with, as one of the world’s most admired brands, we’re very careful about who we attach that brand to, and so it’s the Tour, but it’s also the players.”

The Tour and FedEx mesh quite well as the two continue to expand globally. The PGA Tour’s product now is viewed in 226 countries, which is just a few countries fewer than which FedEx currently is doing business. FedEx has 400,000 employees, and operates a worldwide business portfolio producing annual revenues of $58 billion.

Asked about making such a long-term commitment to golf as the game forges into the future with its brightest star, 41-year-old Tiger Woods, on the sideline and facing an uncertain road ahead, Fitzgerald did not mince words.

“… When you look at the young stars of today’s PGA Tour,” he said, “and the talent that’s there, I would say there is no more exciting time about the future of the game based on the players that are rising to the top of the Tour right now – and that isn’t any reflection on any past generations or groups of players.

“It’s a very exciting time for the future of the PGA Tour based on these players who are performing every week right now, especially when you consider the international representation that’s there, and that’s really helping to transform the popularity on a global scale of the game. That’s very exciting for us as a global business.”

Enough excitement, apparently, for the company to sign up for the long haul. With a new agreement in place, Monahan indicated the Tour and FedEx have bigger days ahead.

Monahan said it would be hard to handicap – is the Tour 50 percent there, or maybe 75 percent? – but he believes the FedEx Cup and its playoff formula can be improved.

“We’re trying to do better,” he said.