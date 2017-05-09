PXG 0311T Milled Wedges

Parsons Xtreme Golf announced Tuesday that its 0311T Milled wedges, previously available only to the company’s tour players, will be sold to the public.

Available in four sole designs – Sugar Daddy, Zulu, Romeo and Darkness – and in lofts ranging from 46 degrees to 60 degrees, each 0311T Milled wedge head starts as an 11-pound block of 8620 carbon steel. It is forged into the basic shape of a wedge, then milled on a CNC machine. The computer-controlled milling process takes more than four hours per club, gradually shaving away ribbons of steel until the wedge’s shape is completed.

The process is expensive, which is reflected in a starting price of $650.

The grooves in the 46- to 52-degree 0311T Milled wedges have the same geometry as those found in the company’s standard wedges, while the grooves on 54- to 60-degree models are wider with a .001-inch smaller radius at the top edge. Grooves with greater volume allow the sand wedges and lob wedges to channel away water and debris more effectively, which should help players generate more spin and increase consistency.

Like previously released PXG irons and wedges, there are a series of tungsten weights around the back of the club. They pull the center of gravity toward the middle of the face and shift it downward slightly.

Designed to be slightly more forgiving, the Darkness sole design has a low leading edge, a wide sole and moderate heel relief. Available as a 55- or 60-degree wedge in the Xtreme Dark finish, it should help players handle shots from tight lies and work through thicker grass. The club is adorned with a skull around the numeral “26,” for the 26th Marine Corps Regiment, in which company founder Bob Parsons served during the Vietnam War.

The Sugar Daddy sole design is the most versatile, featuring just 2 degrees of bounce in the heel and toe but up to 10 degrees in the middle. This should allow players to open the face to hit a variety of shots and still benefit from the extra bounce in light-sand bunkers and soft turf. Sugar Daddy wedges are available in lofts of 46 to 60 degrees.

The Zulu sole is available in 58- and 60-degree lob wedges. It features the thinnest sole in the 0311T Milled family. It has aggressive heel and toe relief and is ideal for players who frequently compete in firm conditions and who like to get under the ball with a square face.

The widest sole is the Romeo, which like the Zulu is available only in 58- and 60-degree versions. It has 6 degrees of bounce, and the width of the sole should make it ideal in light sand, soft turf and thick rough.

The Sugar Daddy, Zulu and Romeo sole wedges are all available in either a Chrome finish for $650 each or the Xtreme Dark finish for $750. The Darkness sole wedges are $800 each. Because of the time required to mill each head, the 0311T Milled wedges will not be available at retail clubfitters. Instead, golfers can buy them at PXG headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz., from PXG mobile fitters and at PXG fitting days at green-grass locations.