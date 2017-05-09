Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Rory McIlroy signs on to play TaylorMade equipment, ball

Rory McIlroy will play TaylorMade clubs and balls after signing an undisclosed, long-term deal, TaylorMade announced Tuesday.

McIlroy had been a free agent in the club market after Nike stopped making clubs last year.

“My future rests firmly in my hands – that’s why I choose TaylorMade,” McIlroy said in a statement. “I’ve been around the game long enough and have tested most clubs on the market, but I have never been as excited about equipment as I am right now.”

The 28-year-old McIlroy’s bag will include:

  • DRIVER: 2017 M2 Driver (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver 70 XTS shaft
  • FAIRWAY WOODS: 2017 M2 (13.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 90TX shaft; (19 degrees) with Fujikura Pro P95X shaft
  • IRONS: P750 Tour Proto Irons (3-4) with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts; “Rors Proto” Irons (5-9) with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts
  • WEDGES: Milled Grind Wedges (48, 54 and 60 degrees) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts
  • BALL: TP5x Golf Ball (No. 22)

As for his putter, McIlroy said: “And the putter, I’m working through a few things. I’ve got a (TaylorMade) Spider in the bag that I’ve tried over the past few days, but yeah, it’s a work in progress. So we’re trying to find the right one.”

McIlroy will use the clubs this week at The Players Championship, which begins Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

 

