Rory McIlroy signs on to play TaylorMade equipment, ball

Rory McIlroy will play TaylorMade clubs and balls after signing an undisclosed, long-term deal, TaylorMade announced Tuesday.

McIlroy had been a free agent in the club market after Nike stopped making clubs last year.

“My future rests firmly in my hands – that’s why I choose TaylorMade,” McIlroy said in a statement. “I’ve been around the game long enough and have tested most clubs on the market, but I have never been as excited about equipment as I am right now.”

The 28-year-old McIlroy’s bag will include:

DRIVER: 2017 M2 Driver (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver 70 XTS shaft

2017 M2 Driver (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver 70 XTS shaft FAIRWAY WOODS: 2017 M2 (13.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 90TX shaft; (19 degrees) with Fujikura Pro P95X shaft

2017 M2 (13.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 90TX shaft; (19 degrees) with Fujikura Pro P95X shaft IRONS: P750 Tour Proto Irons (3-4) with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts; “Rors Proto” Irons (5-9) with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts

P750 Tour Proto Irons (3-4) with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts; “Rors Proto” Irons (5-9) with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts WEDGES: Milled Grind Wedges (48, 54 and 60 degrees) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts

Milled Grind Wedges (48, 54 and 60 degrees) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts BALL: TP5x Golf Ball (No. 22)

As for his putter, McIlroy said: “And the putter, I’m working through a few things. I’ve got a (TaylorMade) Spider in the bag that I’ve tried over the past few days, but yeah, it’s a work in progress. So we’re trying to find the right one.”

McIlroy will use the clubs this week at The Players Championship, which begins Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.