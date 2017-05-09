Tony Romo fails to qualify for 2017 U.S. Open

Tony Romo, recently retired quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, missed his shot at playing in the U.S. Open by shooting a 3-over 75 at a local qualifier Monday at Split Rail Links & Golf Club just outside of Dallas.

Romo bogeyed Nos. 5, 7 and 9 to make the turn at 3 over. He birdied No. 10, but then gave it back at 11. He eagled No. 14 to get to 1 over, then put his tee shot on 15 in the water and finished that hole with a triple bogey, pretty much ending his chances.

“From the moment I stepped on the course, I really felt the love and energy from all the people here,” Romo said afterward. “I tried to give them some things to be excited about, and I had some good moments out there. But I had four three-putts and the one bad hole and that was it. I was encouraged with how I played overall. I just need to get out and do more of this kind of thing. I need to play in more tournaments because golf and tournament golf are two totally different deals.”

Seven qualifiers will move on to a sectional qualifier. Romo had to shoot a 3-under 69 to make that group.

Before the round, the Texas Golf Association tweeted a photo and said that a gallery of 200 was on hand to watch Romo attempt to qualify.

He played 12 seasons in the NFL, passing for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns. Injuries took a toll on his career as a quarterback — seven major ones that ranged from a broken pinkie finger to a broken collarbone to broken bones in his back — that kept him from playing.

A gallery of about 200 is at Split Rail Links & GC to see @tonyromo try for the @usopengolf through Local Qualifying. #RoadtoErinHills pic.twitter.com/IMb6F6EvBu — TexasGolfAssn (@TexasGolfAssn) May 8, 2017

Romo most recently suffered a back injury in the 2016 preseason that took him out most of the season and rookie Dak Prescott took over as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback.

Instead of trying to come back to the NFL, Romo took a job as CBS’ lead NFL game analyst beginning in the upcoming season. Romo will be in the booth with Jim Nantz for Sunday afternoon games and Thursday Night Football.

Romo last attempted to qualify for a U.S. Open in 2011. Romo advanced to sectional qualifying in 2010, but he had to withdraw after weather delayed play and he had to take part in organized team activities (OTAs) for the Cowboys.

Ramiro Romo, Tony’s father, competed in the 2015 U.S. Senior Amateur at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.