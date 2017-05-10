Adidas sells TaylorMade Golf for $425 million to KPS Capital Partners

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Adidas has agreed to sell TaylorMade Golf to a newly formed affiliate of KPS Capital Partners, LP for $425 million, the sports apparel giant said in a news release.

About half of the $425 million will be paid in cash, while the remaining portion will be paid in the form of a secured note and contingent considerations. The final sale is expected to be completed in late 2017.

“TaylorMade is a leading global golf brand with an exceptionally strong market position,” said Kasper Rorsted, CEO of Adidas AG in a release. “We would like to thank all TaylorMade employees for their many contributions to our company and wish them all the best for a successful future under their new ownership.”

Nearly a year ago to the day, Adidas announced it would sell its TaylorMade, Adams and Ashworth brands to focus on higher-growth opportunities, especially in apparel and shoes. Since that time TaylorMade has re-signed Jason Day and Dustin Johnson to contract extensions, and yesterday announced the addition of Rory McIlroy to the company’s Tour staff. Sergio Garcia, a longtime TaylorMade endorser, won the Masters last month using 14 TaylorMade clubs and a TaylorMade golf ball. Those are four of the top six players in the world in the Official World Golf Ranking.