Albuquerque Regional: Stanford tops field, Miami rallies

Leaderboard

• • •

TOP TEAM: Stanford (2-over 866)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Albane Valenzuela, Stanford (6-under 210)

ALSO ADVANCED: Duke (873), Pepperdine (879), USC (884), Cal (888), Miami (888)

JUST MISSED OUT: N.C. State (890), Washington (891), Campbell (893), Oklahoma State (898)

• • •

NERD NATION: What a time to get your first college victory.

Stanford freshman Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland took medalist honors at New Mexico’s Championship Course in Albuquerque, N.M., to lead top-seeded Stanford to a seven-shot regional victory over Duke.

Valenzuela shot 6-under 210 to win the individual title by three shots. Fellow Stanford freshman Andrea Lee added a T-8 finish while Casey Danielson and Shannon Aubert each tied for 11th.

Stanford, ranked third by Golfweek, will now get a chance to make it back to the NCAA Championship finals of match play for the third straight season. The Cardinal won the NCAA title in 2015 and were runners-up to Washington last year.

• • •

‘CANES COMEBACK: Miami climbed three spots on the leaderboard on Wednesday to earn one of the final two NCAA Championship berths.

The Hurricanes tied for fifth with Cal at 24 over thanks to a closing 9-over 297, the fourth best score of the day. Renate Grimstad, who tied for eighth at 2 over, fired a final-round, 1-over 73, as did her teammate Filippa Moork. Dewi Weber’s closing 74 left her at 4 over and T-14.

“I’m so proud of my girls for never giving up,” Miami head coach Patti Rizzo said. “I’m so excited because we are such a young team. This is only the beginning of their greatness and I can’t wait to see us perform at nationals.”

The Hurricanes will advance to the NCAA Championship for a second straight season, the first time they have done that since 1991 and ’92.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Defending national champion Washington shot 16 over on the final day to drop two spots, finish eighth and fail to advance to nationals. … Third-seeded Duke used an even-par final round to finish second at 9 over, seven shots back of Stanford. Leona Maguire tied for sixth for the Blue Devils, but it was Ana Belac leading the way for Duke with a T-4 finish at 2 under. … No. 5 seed Oklahoma State and No. 6 N.C. State failed to advance. Cal, the seventh seed and No. 9 seed Pepperdine advanced to nationals instead. … Cal State-Fullerton’s Martina Edberg, Gonzaga’s Bianca Pagdanganan and Campbell’s Nadine White advanced to the NCAA Championship as individuals.