Athens Regional: Top-seeded Alabama cruises to win; Clemson makes 1st NCAA Championship

Leaderboard

• • •

TOP TEAM: Alabama (6-under 858)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (10-under 206)

ALSO ADVANCED: Northwestern (871), Michigan State (872), Baylor (877), Clemson (884), North Carolina (886)

MISSED OUT: Georgia (889), Tennessee (890), Augusta (891), Arizona (894)

• • •

CRIMSON TIDE CRUISES TO VICTORY: A second straight 4-under 284 made it unequivocal, as No. 1 seed Alabama romps to a 14-shot win at this regional. The Crimson Tide were second, to 14 seed Michigan State, after Day 1 but controlled the action the rest of the way. A 284 in Round 2 moved the team five ahead, and the margin grew over the final 18. As we noted Tuesday, the Crimson Tide has been one of the nation’s top teams all season, notching three wins and four seconds. Still, this level of dominance is impressive. Cheyenne Knight closed in 3-under 69 to tie for second at 5 under, as the sophomore picks up her eighth top 10 of the season. Knight has two wins in 2016-17 and is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Fellow sophomore Lauren Stephenson, ranked 17th, also finishes in a tie for second at 5 under after a closing 72. Freshman Kristen Gillman (73-70-71) is ranked sixth and proved her high rating again with a T-5 at 2 under. Senior Mia Landegren (76-73-72) finishes 5 over and T-24 while junior Lakareber Abe (80-74-77) posts at 15 over and T-67. Alabama is in fine form, next is the NCAA Championship – where the Crimson Tide will look to make the match-play portion after failing to do so in 2015 and 2016.

• • •

CLEMSON, OTHER LOWER SEEDS ADVANCE: What a two days for the Tigers! In just the program’s fourth season, Clemson will make its initial appearance at the NCAA Championship! (Here’s Beth Ann Nichols with the inside story of the team’s historic accomplishment.) The Tigers bolted into a spot to advance in the second round with a 6-under 282 that jumped the team seven spots to fourth. While Clemson dropped on the final day with a 10-over 298, the decline was only a spot. At 20 over for the week, Clemson finished fifth in a field where the top six teams advanced to the NCAA Championship. Again, what a two days. The Tigers make it to nationals for the first time, as a 10 seed no less, and with a head coach (Kelley Hester) in her first year at the helm with Clemson.

It was Michigan State, though, that was the lowest seed to advance, as the 14th-seeded Spartans finish third at 8 over. Michigan State shockingly won the Big Ten Championship and took the early lead in Athens. What a late-season charge!

A third low seed in No. 9 North Carolina also advances. The Tar Heels jump four spots to sixth for the final spot to advance at 22 over. It was a 1-under final round that got the job done by three shots. The Tar Heels actually qualified for nationals as a 12 seed last year, so quite a two-year run.

• • •

HOST GEORGIA FAILS TO QUALIFY: The Bulldogs needed to make a move Wednesday in order to advance to the NCAA Championship, but it never materialized. Certainly a disappointment, as Georgia was the No. 2 seed and hosting the tournament. The Bulldogs began the day in seventh at 16 over, four shots behind sixth place (a.k.a. the last spot for NCAAs from this regional). They finished in roughly the same place Wednesday, in seventh position and three shots off the cut to advance. Jillian Hollis (T-12, 1 over) and Bailey Tardy (T-19, 4 over) were strong performers this week, but their efforts weren’t enough in the end. Unfortunately for Georgia, the season is over.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: We noted this Tuesday about Stephenson, who finished T-2 at this regional, but she transferred to Alabama from Clemson. In fact, Stephenson played at the 2016 NCAA Championship as an individual, becoming the first Tigers player to reach nationals. … Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho, who led wire-to-wire, is medalist by five shots at 10 under, as the fifth-ranked player in the nation earns her third win of the season. For the second straight year, she will advance to the NCAA Championship as an individual, as sixth-seeded Wake Forest finishes 15th at 55 over. … College of Charleston’s Laura Fuenfstueck, who played this regional as an individual and placed fourth at 3 under, is one of the other two to advance as an individual to the NCAA Championship. The third member of this group is Maya Walton (T-5, 2 under), who was part of a Princeton squad that placed 11th for the week. … Northwestern, the No. 3 seed, posts the round of the day (5-under 283) to jump three spots and finish second at 7 over. … Fifth-seeded Baylor finishes fourth at 13 over. … Eighth-seeded Tennessee drops three spots to eighth to miss out on advancing. Fourth-seeded Arizona finishes 10th to also fall short.