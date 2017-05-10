Columbus Regional: Florida, South Carolina lead NCAA qualifiers

Leaderboard

• • •

TOP TEAMS: Florida and South Carolina (22-over 886)

TOP INDIVIDUALS: Kelly Grassel, Florida, and Ana Pelaez, South Carolina (even-par 216)

ALSO ADVANCED: Florida State (891), Ohio State (893), Purdue (904), Michigan (908)

JUST MISSED OUT: Colorado (909), Arkansas (910), Texas A&M (917)

• • •

GET UP AND GO: The SEC champion Florida Gators didn’t turn in their best round of the week, but the closing 8-over 296 on Wednesday at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, was good enough to give the Gators a share of the team victory with conference foe South Carolina at 22 over.

“I am really proud of our team and I am happy to be moving on,” said Florida head coach Emily Glaser. “Overall, today was not our best but we will take away a lot from this event.”

Kelly Grassel improved by two shots each round, finishing with a 2-under 70 to co-medal with South Carolina’s Ana Pelaez at even par. Marta Perez added a T-11 finish for Florida.

The Gators, ranked sixth by Golfweek and the top seed in Columbus, have now won two straight regional titles. They will advance to the NCAA Championship, which begins May 19 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

“To be able to play on this type of course, under the pressure of regionals, the week before the national championship is a huge advantage for us,” Glaser said. “This is the type of course where taking a mental vacation at any time will cost you dearly. We expect the NCAA Championship to be like that as well.”

• • •

SWEET CAROLINA: After tying Florida for first on the leaderboard, South Carolina has now finishes as the top team in a regional in five of the last eight seasons. The Gamecocks also won regional titles in 2010, ’12, ’15 and last season.

This week, South Carolina capped its 22-over performance with an even-par 288, the round of the day, to easily advance to the NCAA Championship.

It was a stark improvement over the program’s first regional trip to the Scarlet Course, a 12th-place showing in 2000.

A year after medaling at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, Katelyn Dambaugh tied for third at 1 over, a shot behind teammate Ana Pelaez and Florida’s Kelly Grassel. Ainhoa Olarra added a T-5 finish for the Gamecocks.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: The Nos. 4-6 seeds – Arkansas, Colorado and Texas A&M – each failed to advance while the Nos. 7-9 seeds – Purdue, Ohio State and Michigan – did move on to the NCAA Championship. … Texas A&M’s Maddie Szeryk had the 36-hole individual lead but shot 7-over 79 in the final round to finish 10th. She still advances as an individual, but her team, which shot 20 over on Wednesday, will not. … Arkansas’ Cara Goriel and Florida International’s Camila Serrano also advance as individuals.