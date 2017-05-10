Crowded battle for PGA Tour's best rookie heats up at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — It’s a young man’s game these days on the PGA Tour.

Heading into The Players Championship, 20-somethings have claimed 15 of the season’s 26 tournament titles. The usual suspects (Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth) are in there, but so too are a stable of rookies making a name for themselves.

Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble and Mackenzie Hughes all have wins in the 2016-17 season, which marks its halfway point this week. If you’re going by Fedex Cup rank, Bryan (15th) has the slight edge over Hughes (19th). If you’re going by the players’ opinions, that’s a different story.

“I’ll make a case for myself,” Hughes said Wednesday from TPC Sawgrass, where he’ll make his Player debut. “I’ve had a pretty good year so far, and I’ve learned a lot. I’m excited about the rest of the year and I think I have a lot of great golf in me.”

Diplomatic enough, and hard to argue with anything there. Hughes’ win at the RSM Classic in November at the age of 25 puts him in the thick of the conversation.

Sitting in the same seat 15 minutes later, Bryan heard about Hughes’ pick. He weighed his response for a moment, then came out swinging.

“At this point, I think I’d vote for myself,” he said. “Mackenzie has made a great case for it, I just think that my win was better than his. I say that really biased, because mine came in the state of South Carolina and his came in Georgia.”

Growing up in South Carolina, then attending the University of South Carolina, will do that to a guy. Notching your first Tour victory in Hilton Head, SC, as Bryan did in April, tends to make it feel that much more special.

But the field of first-year talent goes deeper still. J.T. Poston (14 of 17 cuts made), Ollie Schniederjans (four top 10s) and J.J. Spaun (three top 10s) are deserving of special mention, though none have nabbed their first Tour victory yet.

And if you’ve been wondering when 22-year-old phenom Jon Rahm would get mentioned, you should know he officially cleared “rookie status” last season by playing well enough to earn his 2016-17 Tour card. That didn’t stop a half-dozen players from mentioning him anyway. Bryan isn’t convinced Rahm, who has earned nearly $4 million already this year, won’t end up winning Rookie of the Year anyway.

“[The Tour] went back last year and deemed a couple people rookies, so you never really know,” he said. “I would consider this [Rahm’s] first year on Tour.”

Until then, it’s a wide-open race with only one certainty – the next 30 years are going to be a lot of fun.