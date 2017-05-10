Grayson Murray looking to ‘keep it professional’ with new caddie

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Sitting outside the clubhouse on a sun-drenched Wednesday morning at TPC Sawgrass, Grayson Murray repeated one phrase four times in less than a minute.

“Keep it professional.”

It’s a new mantra for the 23-year-old, competing here at The Players Championship for the first time. He arrived this week in the wake of an on-course caddie blowup, a deactivated Twitter account and a sea of questions to answer – most of which have nothing to do with golf balls finding holes.

What’s the PGA Tour’s most outspoken young player to do?

“I’m just gonna relax and let stuff die down,” Murray said. “Until then, I’m just gonna have fun on the golf course.”

He’ll be having his fun without caddie Mike Hicks. The two parted ways on the ninth fairway last week at the Wells Fargo Classic, terminating a player-caddie relationship that began when Murray earned his Tour card in 2015. Despite headlines claiming the caddie was fired on the spot, Murray had a different take.

“I was a little frustrated with how he wanted to play the course,” he said. “I think it was frustration on both of our parts building up the last month or so. He basically knew he was going to be done after that round, so he decided to be done on the ninth hole, which was unfortunate. I didn’t fire him.”

Barry Williams will carry the bag for Murray this week while a more permanent, and “professional,” replacement is found. Hicks is a longtime friend of the Murray family, and Grayson is looking to take a different approach this time around.

“I’m going to get a veteran caddie who works hard and is my biggest fan at the same time,” Murray said. “It’ll be a professional relationship. We spend more time with our caddie than probably anyone, so you’ve got to keep it very professional.”

Murray has a couple names in mind but can’t say who yet because they’re currently with other players. He expects to land on a name next week.

Rest assured, they’ll be a professional.

In the meantime, Murray cut ties with Twitter after the distractions – like this, and this, and this – began to pile up. He’ll only commit to being done “for now” because he still wants to be himself and have the personality that, at times (see links above), has gotten him in trouble. Yet he doesn’t sound like someone who’s going to miss it much.

“There’s just a bunch of haters,” Murray said. “They’ve got nothing better to do than to sit there and talk crap. They know I’m going to respond because I’m not a robot.

“I like to interact with my fans but, for me, whenever I interact with haters, it’s more of a joke for me. I don’t take anything personal.”

Spoken like a true professional.