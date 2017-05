The PGA Tour heads to Ponte Vedra, Fla. this week for the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Boasting perhaps the strongest field of the year with Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and the rest of the biggest stars in golf, the Players always delivers.

Here’s how to watch:

Thursday

1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday

1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday

2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday

2-7 p.m. (NBC)