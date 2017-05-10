Lubbock Regional: Arizona State rolls, top seed UCLA fails to advance

Leaderboard

• • •

TOP TEAM: Arizona State (22-under 842)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Monica Vaughn, Arizona State (8-under 208)

ALSO ADVANCED: Furman (863), Oregon (867), Texas (869), Texas Tech (873), Kent State (875)

JUST MISSED OUT: Oregon State (877), UCLA (881), Oklahoma (885), Iowa State (890), San Diego State (892), BYU (893)

• • •

WALKING ON SUNSHINE: Arizona State is headed back to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2014.

The Sun Devils did it in dominating fashion, too, winning the NCAA Lubbock Regional by 21 shots over Furman at The Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas. Arizona State capped a 22-under 842 with a 16-under 272 in the final round.

Senior Monica Vaughn, who was on that last Sun Devils team that made it to nationals, took medalist honors at 8-under 208. She had to hold off teammates Linnea Strom and Olivia Mehaffey. Mehaffey, a freshman from Ireland, shot 6-under 66 on Wednesday to finish second at 7 under. Strom, a sophomore from Sweden, closed with a 67 to place third at 6 under.

All three players are ranked in the top 16 of the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The Sun Devils are ranked fourth by Golfweek, but were No. 1 at one point in the spring. The convincing victory in Lubbock – and a 44-shot victory over top-ranked UCLA – may get them back there.

Regionals is over which means..WE'RE HEADED TO NATIONALS! First Regionals win since 2009, first time to NCAA's as a team since 2014 #Allin17 pic.twitter.com/BItBAr2iVN — Sun Devil W. Golf (@SunDevilGolf) May 10, 2017

• • •

A REGIONAL FIRST: UCLA, the top-ranked team in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and the top seed in Lubbock, made the wrong kind of history on Wednesday.

The Bruins carded a closing 1-over 289 to finish eighth at 17 over, six shots back of Kent State, which placed sixth to grab the final NCAA Championship berth out of this regional. The Bruins exit marks the first time ever in Division I women’s golf that a top seed has failed to make it out of an NCAA regional.

No UCLA golfers finished in the top 10. Sophomore Lilia Vu, winner of four straight events entering this week, tied for 13th despite holding the first-round lead. Three Bruins finished T-45 or worse.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Texas Tech, the ninth seed and tournament host, finished fifth to advance, as did 12th-seeded Oregon, which advanced to the NCAA Championship match-play semifinals last year in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks placed third. … Oklahoma was the other top-6 seed to not advance as the Sooners were ninth at 21 over. They did, however, shoot 3 under in the final round. … Oklahoma’s Julienne Soo, BYU’s Alex White and Oregon State’s Susie Cavanagh advanced to nationals as individuals.