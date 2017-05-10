Rory McIlroy: Close up photos of his new TaylorMade gear

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Rory McIlroy announced Tuesday that he signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade and will use the company’s clubs and balls. Golfweek senior writer David Dusek had a chance to go through McIlroy’s bag at TPC Sawgrass and took these photos of his new gear. There are 16 clubs listed below, because McIlroy had not decided on Tuesday evening which combination he would use at this week’s Players Championship.

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 (8.5 degrees adjusted to 8.25) with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 70 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 3-wood (13.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK White 80 TX shaft; 5-wood (18 degrees) with Fujikura P95 X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade UDI (1) with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 105 shaft; P750 Tour Proto (3, 4) and Rors prototype (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48, 52, 56, 60 degrees) with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works prototype

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x