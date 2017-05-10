Rory McIlroy: Close up photos of his new TaylorMade gear

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Rory McIlroy announced  Tuesday that he signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade and will use the company’s clubs and balls. Golfweek senior writer David Dusek had a chance to go through McIlroy’s bag at TPC Sawgrass and took these photos of his new gear. There are 16 clubs listed below, because McIlroy had not decided on Tuesday evening which combination he would use at this week’s Players Championship.

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 (8.5 degrees adjusted to 8.25) with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 70 X shaft

Rory McIlroy TaylorMade equipment

Rory McIlroy’s driver

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 3-wood (13.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK White 80 TX shaft; 5-wood (18 degrees) with Fujikura P95 X shaft

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade 3-wood

McIlroy’s TaylorMade 3-wood

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade 5-wood

McIlroy’s TaylorMade 5-wood

IRONS: TaylorMade UDI (1) with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 105 shaft; P750 Tour Proto (3, 4) and Rors prototype (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade 1-iron

McIlroy’s TaylorMade 1-iron

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade 3-iron

Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade 3-iron

Rory McIlroy's prototype TaylorMade 5-iron

McIlroy’s prototype TaylorMade 5-iron

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48, 52, 56, 60 degrees) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade pitching wedge.

McIlroy’s TaylorMade pitching wedge.

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade gap wedge.

McIlroy’s TaylorMade gap wedge.

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade sand wedge

McIlroy’s TaylorMade sand wedge.

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade lob wedge

McIlroy’s TaylorMade lob wedge.

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works prototype

Rory McIlroy's Odyssey putter

McIlroy’s Odyssey putter.

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

TaylorMade TP5X

