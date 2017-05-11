Mackenzie Hughes, William McGirt grab early lead at Players Championship

LEADING: Rookie Mackenzie Hughes of Canada has won once already this season and has his sights set on another. The RSM Classic champ shot 5-under 67, joining co-leader William McGirt atop the board after Round 1 of the Players Championship. Hughes enjoyed a smooth day with five birdies and no bogeys. McGirt was alone in front at 6 under before dropping a shot with a bogey on 18.

CHASING: Jon Rahm continues to play stellar golf this season and, at 4 under and one off the lead, joins a group of T-2 contenders including J.B. Holmes, Alex Noren and Chez Reavie. Adam Scott grabbed the solo lead at 6 under through 16 holes but finished with back-to-back double bogeys. Past champions Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Jason Day are among a crowded group still in contention at 2 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: It’s Sergio Garcia’s world and we’re just living in it. The Masters champion shot a pedestrian 1-over 73, but he provided a thrill with this shot on 17.

QUOTABLE: “Yeah, it kind of felt weird because I haven’t really been in the position recently, actually going out there and seeing your name at the top of the leaderboard and stuff like that, which is kind of weird. But with that being said, you always got to start somewhere and try and build on it and it seems like it was a good start for me.” – Jason Day, who briefly led before finishing with a 2-under 70.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 1-7 p.m. ET Friday.