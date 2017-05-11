Co-leader Mackenzie Hughes shines in first round at TPC Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Sitting outside the TPC Sawgrass clubhouse Wednesday morning with a dozen or so other first-time entrants of The Players earlier this week, Mackenzie Hughes said he had “a lot of great golf” in him.

The rookie managed to outperform even his own expectations after his bogey-free opening round of 5 under left him tied with William McGirt for a share of the lead.

“I wouldn’t have expected a round like that, but I knew my game was trending,” Hughes said. “I had some good results last week, and yeah, it was just one of those days.”

Hughes, who earned his first career victory in November at the RSM Classic, had been cut in four of his last six tournaments. In fact, before Thursday’s 67, Hughes had broken 70 just once since February. The difference today? Patience.

“I was getting a little frustrated, a little down on myself … just trying to make a little mental adjustment and just be a tad more patient, a little more forgiving or accepting of the misses,” Hughes said. “It paid off last week and still paying off again right now.”

Hughes wasn’t flashy (no eagles) or dominant (78th in driving distance), but he converted all five scrambling attempts and hit just 26 putts. That’s a nice formula for anyone’s first competitive trip around TPC Sawgrass.

“And having no bogeys around this place,” Hughes added, “was definitely helpful.”

That never hurts, either.