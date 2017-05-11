Sergio's ace a tough act to follow for Adam Scott at Players Championship

Adam Scott was coasting to what looked like a first-round lead at the Players when his luck ran dry. Or wet.

Despite playing in tougher late-afternoon conditions, Scott came to the final three holes 6 under in a bogey-free round, one ahead of first-round co-leader William McGirt. After failing to get up and down for birdie from a greenside bunker at the par-5 16th hole, Scott still led by one heading to the island green 17th.

However, with Sergio Garcia enjoying the honor on the tee, Scott had to follow the Spaniard’s gap wedge hole-in-one.

“Cool shot. I mean, how good to have a hole-in-one there?” Scott said. “It’s awesome. Unfortunately, followed by rinsing it.”

Related VIDEO: Sergio Garcia aces No. 17 at the Players Championship

As the crowd reaction settled and watching the arena-style monitors replaying Garcia’s ace, Scott prepped for the decent-sized westerly gusts. His gap wedge shot looked fine off the club, but enough wind came up to knock the ball down.

“Just a slight mis-hit and it started cutting on the wind,” the Australian said. “I just mis-hit it and it was pitched hole high right and spun back in the water.”

Garcia was asked following his 73 if it’s hard to follow an ace like his.

“I’d rather see – I’d rather hit after someone making a hole-in-one than hitting it in the water. So yeah, definitely. You know, it’s obviously – it’s not easy, and because all the hype that you get after the hole-in-one, but unfortunately for Scottie, he just pushed it just a touch.”

Related Mini-tour survivor William McGirt won’t get “too big for my britches”

Scott followed up the double bogey by driving in the 18th hole’s right rough, wedging out into the lake and posting six for an opening-round 70.

“I’m playing good, playing with a good friend of mine (Friday), get myself back on pace with the lead and try and setup a good weekend.”

Scott, who won the 2004 Players Championship, opened that victorious year with 65 but did not seem too flustered by 2017’s poor first-round finish.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re leading on the first day,” he said. “I’m in good shape, good first round, and hopefully get back up and have a better back nine early tomorrow morning and then work my way back up to the lead again.”