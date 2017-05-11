VIDEO: Sergio Garcia aces No. 17 at the Players Championship

Masters champion Sergio Garcia was having a semi-rough go Thursday during Round 1 of the Players Championship, his first competitive round since he captured his first major at Augusta.

Garcia was 3 over through 16 and T-111 coming up on the famed par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass. Then, this happened …

Like most veterans, Garcia has plenty of scar tissue at the island green. And what a beauty that was, rolling just past the pin and checking directly back into the hole.

The spring of Sergio continues.