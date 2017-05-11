What Hughes, McGirt said after Round 1 of the Players Championship

Rookie Mackenzie Hughes and William McGirt are tied for the lead at the Players Championship after Round 1. Here’s what they said following their rounds:

McGirt

“Well, it was just a good solid day all around. Couple hiccups there, 10 and 18, but played pretty solid on the front. I think I missed one green and that was No. 5. Chipped it up there pretty close. Kind of almost feel like you steal two when you birdie both the par-3s on the front. I had a good birdie on 7 there, but 11 I had 250 front I think 279 hole, so I didn’t think I could really hit 3-wood over the green. Landed on the front, rolled to the middle, and buried a 50-foot windmill putt. And then 16 had 205 front, 236 hole, and just kind of smoothed a 5-iron up in the air and went in on the last roll. Then kind of 18 is what it is. Not a fan of that green. Never will be.”

“Don’t know that you can really learn this golf course, because the thing with this place is you hit one that lands four, five feet off the putting surface, there’s no telling what’s going to happen to it. Especially like you go to No. 2, let’s say you hit a good shot into 2, and it lands four, five feet off the right side of the green, off the putting surface, not the slope, but it hits that slope and it shoots it over there right and you got nothing. You can’t finish from over there. So it’s a matter of getting away with somehow getting lucky when you do miss a shot.”

Hughes

“It was very solid, but yeah, to go bogey-free around this place, very difficult to do, obviously, and I started the day, I wouldn’t have expected a round like that, but I knew my game was trending. I had some good results last week, and yeah, it was just one of those days. It wasn’t perfect golf, but I managed it really well and made a few nice saves when I needed to and made a few nice putts, so it was good, a good day.”

On the closest he came to making bogey – “Well, 18 was stress-free – no, just kidding. No, 18 I was fortunate to have a little bit of a window over there. It wasn’t much of one, but the alternative was chipping out into the fairway, which I could have chipped out in the water just as easily, so I thought it was worth it to try and play it through that window. I would say the closest was probably 3, No. 3. I hit it short left on that perfect 3 and I chipped up to about eight feet and made a nice putt there. That was probably the closest I came to making a bogey.”