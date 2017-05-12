Anirban Lahiri's blowup on 18 at the Players Championship was painful to watch

Anirban Lahiri was at even par and poised to make the cut when he approached the 18th tee box Friday during Round 2 of the Players Championship.

Having made birdie on 16 and par on 17, Lahiri needed bogey on 18 to hit the projected cutline at 1 over.

He did not make bogey.

Lahiri hooked his first drive way left into the water. Then things got weird as Lahiri hooked two more shots into the water, his chances of making the cut gone in horrific fashion.

He finally found the fairway on his fourth try and was lying 7 from 125 yards out. He put it on the green and two-putted for his 10, playing the hole 6 over par and finishing 6 over for the tournament.

Man, that was brutal.

The 29-year-old Lahiri has been fun to watch all season and had made 8 of 10 cuts prior to his blowup at TPC Sawgrass. He finished T-3 at the CIMB Classic back in October and T-11 at the Honda Classic in February.

He ranks 12th on the Tour in birdies-per-round (4.25) but, as we saw Friday, has run into trouble with the big number.

Lahiri is not the first player and won’t be the last to suffer here – 8-time PGA Tour winner Bob Tway once made a 12 on the par-3 17th – and we’re just hoping he can find a way to put it behind him once the sting wears off.