Live blog: The Players Championship, Round 2

By: Golfweek Staff | May 12, 2017 7:00 am

Mackenzie Hughes and William McGirt share the lead at 5 under entering Round 2 of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

We are tracking all of Friday’s second-round action from the Stadium Course. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-7 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-7 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Players Championship tracker

