Louis Oosthuizen, Kyle Stanley co-lead after Round 2 of Players Championship

LEADING: Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley are out front at 9 under, with both players shooting 6-under 66 on the afternoon to open a two-shot lead on the rest of the field. Oosthuizen had six birdies with no bogeys, finishing the day with a 19-foot birdie putt on his final hole. Stanley made two bogeys with five birdies in an up-and-down front nine, settling in with three birdies and no bogeys throughout his final nine. Stanley has one PGA Tour win, the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open, while Oosthuizen has 13 international victories including the 2010 British Open.

CHASING: Lot to unpack here. J.B. Holmes is alone in third at 7 under after a second-round 69. Meanwhile, 54-year-old Vijay Singh is 6 under and three off the lead after a 4-under 68 on Friday, which included a missed chance for birdie at 17 and a bogey on 18. He and Sweden’s Alex Noren are T-4 while David Hearn, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Patrick Cantlay are T-6 at 5 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: When you’re 54 years old and going low on a course which gave guys half your age fits all afternoon, you will be rewarded with the shot of the day. Here’s Singh draining a nearly 40-foot putt for birdie on the par-5 11th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

QUOTABLE: “I don’t know. If you can help me there, it would be great. I’ve come close a few times, and I’ve felt I’ve played really well. You know, so it’s something I don’t really want to think about, but you do now and then think about it. You know, like I say, I’ve played well, and it’s odd not to think about that I haven’t won on U.S. soil. Hopefully I can change all that this week..” – Louis Oosthuizen, who has never won a tournament in America.

UP NEXT: NBC will air third-round coverage from 2-7 p.m. ET Saturday. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.