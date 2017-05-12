That time Mariah Stackhouse locked her keys in the trunk

In an unforgettable rookie move, Mariah Stackhouse played the first round of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic in Greenwood, S.C., with borrowed clubs.

Stackhouse texted rules official Jane Reynolds at approximately 1 p.m. that she had locked her keys in the trunk of her rental car. Her Round 1 tee time was set for 1:37 p.m. The decorated Stanford grad was staying with a host family on Lake Greenwood, about three minutes from the Links at Stoney Point.

An LPGA staffer and local cops drove over to the house to see if they could unlock the trunk. Stackhouse waited until 1:20 p.m. to see if the locksmith might show up, but had no luck.

Who else would play a borrowed set, no warm up (+no practice round), bc they locked their keys in the trunk of a poorly designed car. Lmao — Mariah Stackhouse (@MoStacksBirdies) May 11, 2017

She borrowed the clubs of Stoney Point’s head pro, David Madden, and got shoes, balls and a glove from the pro shop. The locksmith showed up five minutes after Stackhouse had teed off, but because she was already using an entire set of borrowed clubs she couldn’t swap them out. She did, however, get her snacks.

Stackhouse, who didn’t play a practice round, opened with a 76. She’s currently 11th on the tour’s money list. The top 10 at the end of the season earn an LPGA card.