The making of a U.S. Open Course: Erin Hills, part 3

Bob Long passes on Jack Nicklaus and other big-name course architects to design Erin Hills. Instead, based solely on a gut feel, he hires the relatively unknown trio of Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and Ron Whitten.

Note: Third in a series by Gary D’Amato of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel leading up to the U.S. Open June 15-18 at Erin Hills. Click here to read Part 1 and Part 2.

Bob Lang had a vision. He wanted to build a golf course that would be open to the public but would be challenging enough to bring the world’s best golfers to Wisconsin for the U.S. Open.

Lang also had the land. The Delafield businessman had signed an option to buy a sprawling former cattle farm in the Town of Erin and in December 2001 would own hundreds of acres of rugged glacial topography that he thought was the perfect template for a world-class course.

Now, what he needed was someone to design it.

