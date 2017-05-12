What Stanley, Oosthuizen said after Round 2 of the Players Championship

Kyle Stanley and Louis Oosthuizen have a two-shot lead on the field at 9 under entering the weekend at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Both players shot 6-under 66 to take control at the halfway point.

Here’s what they said after Round 2:

Oosthuizen

“It’s nice being tied for the lead any tournament off two rounds. I think it was just – it was more just giving myself that little bit more confidence of that I’m stroking it well and saw the line perfect and the speed perfect. You know, you never know, that putt might be the one to do it for you in the championship. But I think it was more just making sure I hit a good putt and gave it a good effort.”

“Well, I think it’s always great coming in with good form and knowing you’re hitting the ball well. You know, it’s tough around here if you know you’re struggling with your game. It’s going to be a tough week. I just think it’s a week where, like a major week, it’s all on how you mentally go about it and just stay in the moment and try your best every shot.”

On the fact that he’s never won a tournament in America – “I don’t know. If you can help me there, it would be great. I’ve come close a few times, and I’ve felt I’ve played really well. You know, so it’s something I don’t really want to think about, but you do now and then think about it. You know, like I say, I’ve played well, and it’s odd not to think about that I haven’t won on U.S. soil. Hopefully I can change all that this week.”

Stanley

“I mean, there’s still a lot of golf left. You know, and if you go by the field, it’s about as strong as you’ll see. We’re still going to have to play really well. I don’t think you can ever really get too comfortable out here. You know, but it being the halfway point, you know, it’s a nice place to be. It’s nice to kind of see a lot of the work kind of come together. But that being said, there’s a lot of golf left. Still got to be really patient. Can’t get too far ahead of yourself. Yeah, we’ll just stick to the game plan we’ve had so far.”

“Well, there’s been a lot of consistency this year. I mean, if you look at my stats, I’m happy with where they’re at. They’re pretty good. My putting has been a little bit inconsistent, but from a ball-striking standpoint, I’m not really sure I can ask much more out of what I’ve been doing this year. But yeah, I’m feeling better. It’s nice to definitely play a little bit better. Starting back in August, things have kind of started to click again. But yeah, I mean, went a couple years there where it was pretty disappointing, but you know, you’ve just got to keep working hard. You never really quite know when it’s going to show up or pay off. But I’ve been pretty consistent about what I’ve been doing practice wise and off the golf course. I feel like I’ve been working on a lot of the right things. Yeah, it seems to be coming together a little bit this year.”